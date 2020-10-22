Special weather statement: Rainfall amount up to 60 mm expected Thursday evening into Friday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Rain, at times heavy, expected Thursday evening into Friday.



Rainfall totals of 40 to 60 mm are expected.



Rain will taper off Friday evening.



This is a result of a Colorado Low that will track through parts of northeastern Ontario on Friday.



Rainfall warnings may be required as the event draws closer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.