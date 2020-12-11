Special weather statement: Up to 25 cm of snow expected over the weekend

Special weather statement in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

10 to 25 cm of snow is expected this weekend.



Hazards:

10 to 25 cm of snow

Poor road conditions due to accumulating snow



Timing:

Snow will begin Saturday morning and last into Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.



Discussion:

This snow is a result of an approaching Texas low that will spread precipitation across a large portion of southern Ontario and parts of northeastern Ontario beginning Friday overnight.



Snowfall warnings will be considered as the event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.