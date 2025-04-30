Top 5 This Week Spelling Bee winner! Local Expositor Staff - April 30, 2025 Manitoulin sends new Tory MP to opposition benches Local Expositor Staff - April 30, 2025 Assiginack Arena hosts first radio-controlled car rally Local Michael Erskine - April 30, 2025 Column: Manitoulin Sporting Life Local Expositor Staff - April 30, 2025 Manitoulin Island communities do Easter Egg hunts up proud Local Expositor Staff - April 30, 2025 More articles Spelling Bee winner! Local Manitoulin sends new Tory MP to opposition benches Local Column: Manitoulin Sporting Life Local Manitoulin Island communities do Easter Egg hunts up proud Local Province proposes ‘tearing down barriers to interest free trade and labour mobility’ Local Elementary school kids help raise, release Chinook salmon fingerlings Local Spelling Bee winner! NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff April 30, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The 2025 Greater Sudbury Regional Competition of the Spelling Bee of Canada was held on Saturday, April 26 in Sudbury. Emily Anstice, a grade 3 student at Assiginack Public School, placed first in the Primary Division. Emily will now move on to the national competition in Toronto in May. In photo, Emily is presented with her trophy and $500 prize by Jana Bolton, Chapter President. Spelling Bee of Canada was established in 1987 to enrich the learning experience of our youth. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Previous articleManitoulin sends new Tory MP to opposition benches