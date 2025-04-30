Spelling Bee winner!

Top 5 This Week

NewsLocal
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
The 2025 Greater Sudbury Regional Competition of the Spelling Bee of Canada was held on Saturday, April 26 in Sudbury. Emily Anstice, a grade 3 student at Assiginack Public School, placed first in the Primary Division. Emily will now move on to the national competition in Toronto in May. In photo, Emily is presented with her trophy and $500 prize by Jana Bolton, Chapter President. Spelling Bee of Canada was established in 1987 to enrich the learning experience of our youth.

