Gordon/Barrie Island resident starts ‘no to amalgamation with Gore Bay’ petition

GORDON/BARRIE ISLAND—An overwhelming number of residents of Gordon/Barrie Island are not in favour of the municipality amalgamating with the Town of Gore Bay.

“People may not be aware of what is being considered, so I’m trying to create awareness,” said Frances Hore, a Gordon/Barrie Island resident who has spearheaded a petition, “The Ratepayers Show Amalgamation “No.” We have a lot of older people in our community who may not have the internet or get the newspaper. So, they may not be aware that the Town of Gore Bay is considering a motion to have its mayor meet with Gordon/Barrie Island and Billings Township (council) to discuss and consider amalgamating with the town.”

Ms. Hore explained, “I’ve only made it to 42 houses in the township so far to discuss the issue and hear any concerns people might have. I intend to visit every household in the township. After talking to residents at 42 houses in the township, 40 have said no to amalgamation and two have said yes.”

“I am asking the residents if amalgamating with the town is something that they are for or against, and so far, the majority are definitely saying no,” said Ms. Hore. She explained she is personally against amalgamation. “I like my country life and space and I’m concerned what amalgamation would entail, what changes would be made and how it would affect our residents.”

The petition states, “Whereas it was noted in The Manitoulin Expositor that the Town of Gore Bay Council (are considering) giving a directive to their mayor to review the opportunity for amalgamation with the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island and/or the township of Billings. And whereas the quote was noted from Gore Bay Councillor Dan Osborne that the (Doug) Ford (Ontario) government may look at Ontario municipal amalgamations. Therefore, be it resolved that the ratepayers of the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island are pleased with the administration and governance of the municipality as it is now. And further that there is a proven track record of financial responsibility and transparency; And further it is researched that the Ford government, since 2019 stated that Ontario municipalities will not be forced to look at amalgamations; And further researched that (amalgamation) has not been proven to be a cost savings, but yet more costly (Fraser Institute).”

“And further the Town of Gore Bay may need help but are they fiscally responsible to provide cost savings and to not put an undue burden on the ratepayers? Therefore, be it resolved that the property owners in this municipality would like to present this petition for the purpose of expressing how they feel about the proposal from the Town of Gore Bay; which is they are not in favour of an amalgamation with the town of Gore Bay.”

“I want to make sure I visit every household in Gordon/Barrie Island to get their input before the first municipal council meeting in May, to present the petition, and to indicate that the vast majority don’t want to amalgamate,” said Ms. Hore. “I want to make sure this includes the entire community, to let their voices be heard, and provide input on where they stand on the issue.”