Stolen Vehicle Recovered

(MINDEMOYA, ON) – On January 17, 2022 at approximately 8:24 a.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Laurier Lane in Carnarvon Township.

Police observed the stolen vehicle a short time later and followed it from Highway 6 to Morphet’s Sideroad. The vehicle was located in the ditch and the driver and passenger fled on foot. With assistance of the OPP Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Snowmobile Unit, officers were able to locate one individual. The other individual is still outstanding and the investigation is on-going.

A 21-year-old from Sheguiandah First Nation was arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on March 30, 2022.