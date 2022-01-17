ANGUS ANTHONY MARK

SOUTHWIND

(Beaudry)

January 11, 1983 – January 9, 2022

It is with our deepest sorrow that our family member Angus Anthony Mark Southwind (Beaudry) of Sagamok and Wikwemikong passed on January 9, 2022, just two days shy of his 39th birthday, (January 11, 1983). Beloved son of Rose Ann (Shane) of Wiikwemkoong and Mark (Sharon) of Sagamok. He will be missed by his children Ameerah, Lathan, AJ and Angie. Loving brother to Adam (predeceased), Virginia, Arizona, Michael, Elizabeth, Anthony, Destiny and Mark Jr. Angus is predeceased by his maternal grandmother Charlotte Beaudry, Henry McLeod, and George Beaudry of Wiikwemkoong and his paternal grandfather David Southwind of Sagamok. Angus is survived by his grandmother Barbara Southwind of Sagamok. Angus will be missed by his aunts and uncles Johnee, Bernadette, Marjorie, Stanley, Stewart, Sara, Doreen, Mathew, Janet, Ann, Monica (predeceased), Ida Ruth, John, Brown, Luke and Kenny. He leaves behind many cousins whom were like siblings, he had a special relationship with his cousins Nadine, Brandon and Edward. He had a brotherly relationship with Jonathan (John Boy) who were inseparable since childhood. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Angus was always smiling, was very fun to be around, he was caring, outgoing and an outspoken young man who always spoke his mind. He had a love for sports and followed many teams and could pull football, basketball and hockey statistics like nobody’s business. He loved the Ottawa Senators. He loved and enjoyed visiting friends and family and would never turned down a ride to Tim Horton’s or Starbucks to get coffee with his cousin Ari or John Boy. Family joined the wake services in Sagamok at the Multi Education Centre on Thursday, January 13, 2021. Family held a private viewing and service on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Rabbit Island in Wiikwemkoong, Ontario. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.