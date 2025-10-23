Stop sign enforcement in Mindemoya results in impaired arrest

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – A driver is facing impaired-related charges after a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting stop sign enforcement at the intersection of Highway 551 and Highway 542 in Mindemoya. Police observed a vehicle enter the intersection and nearly cause a collision. A traffic stop was initiated for further investigation. Police had the driver complete a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST), and as a result the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

The driver, Theodore BEBONING, 38-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Fail to yield to traffic

Knowingly give invalid insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on November 18, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.