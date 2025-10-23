Top 5 This Week

More articles

Stop sign enforcement in Mindemoya results in impaired arrest

NewsLocalPolice
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
Ontario Provincial Police

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – A driver is facing impaired-related charges after a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting stop sign enforcement at the intersection of Highway 551 and Highway 542 in Mindemoya. Police observed a vehicle enter the intersection and nearly cause a collision. A traffic stop was initiated for further investigation. Police had the driver complete a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST), and as a result the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

The driver, Theodore BEBONING, 38-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired
  • Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available
  • Fail to yield to traffic
  • Knowingly give invalid insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on November 18, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
Collision in Espanola results in impaired charges
Next article
Suspicious vehicle call results in impaired and drug charges

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.