Collision in Espanola results in impaired charges

(ESPANOLA, ON) – A person is facing impaired-related charges after a two vehicle collision.

On Monday, September 29, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call reporting a two-vehicle collision on Annette Street in the Town of Espanola. Police attended the collision scene, confirmed there was no injuries, and initiated an investigation. A breath test was completed with one of the drivers using an Approved Screening Device (ASD), and the driver was arrested as a result.

Robert SAUDER, 57-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Fail to remain

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on November 17, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.