Suspicious vehicle call results in impaired and drug charges

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Two people are facing charges after police were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 17 in the Nairn-Hyman Township. Police attended the location and observed the driver to be passed out at the wheel, as well as observed the passenger to be making sporadic movements. Police initiated an investigation, and both the driver and passenger were arrested as a result.

Additionally, police located an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $740, an amounted of suspected hydromorphone with an estimated street value of $80, and two air soft firearms.

The driver, Kenneth MEGGINSON, 44-years-old from Goulais River, was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Driving while under suspension – two counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Failure to comply with release order – two counts

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose – two counts

The passenger, Alain SAUVE, 59-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on November 17, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.