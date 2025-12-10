Students in Rainbow schools make significant gains in EQAO assessments

SUDBURY—Students in Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) schools made significant gains in Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) assessments, outpacing the province in primary reading and writing. The year over year percentage change in all but two assessments surpassed the provincial results, with marked improvement in mathematics. The EQAO released the data on December 3, 2025.

“Our results in reading, writing and math are continuing to trend upwards, an indication that our efforts are having a positive impact on student achievement and well-being,” said RDSB Chair David Farrow. “On behalf of the board, I congratulate students on their outstanding achievement, acknowledge parents/guardians for their support, and thank administrators, teachers, and support staff at the system level and in our schools for their exceptional work. We have much to celebrate.”

Grade 3 reading is up by 5.9 percentage points, writing up by 2.7 points and math up by 4.7 points. Grade 6 reading is up by 2.3 percentage points, writing up by 7.2 points and math up by 7.5 points. Grade 9 math is up by 4.9 percentage points. Results of the Ontario Secondary School Literacy test (OSSLT), which were the highest ever in the previous school year, remained stable.

“We have been very intentional in our efforts to ensure students develop strong skills in reading, writing and mathematics,” said Bruce Bourget, director of education for RDSB. “Our trustees, school leaders, educators, support staff and families are working together towards a common goal. Our students are building their competence and confidence—the critical skills that are essential for learning in all subject areas. We will continue to remain focused and build on our efforts.”

“I am very proud of our students and grateful for the dedicated and talented administrators, educators and staff who work hard to support student success each and every day,” said Mr. Bourget. “I also thank our parents/guardians for practicing these skills with their children at home. Literacy and numeracy are one of the six priorities adopted by the board. Our curriculum leaders share updates at regular meetings of the board as we engage in continuous dialogue about student achievement and well-being.”

School Math Action Plans, which were introduced three years ago, are focused on high-yield strategies within a prescribed scope and sequence of instruction. The strategies include learning goals, direct instruction, feedback, questioning, deliberate practice, flexible groupings, reteaching, success criteria and consolidation teachers have many check-ins along the way to ensure students are grasping the concepts and building prior knowledge.

In addition to a math lead, RDSB had eight math coaches who worked with schools during the 2024-2025 school year the board continues to provide students with high fidelity math instruction, supported by the work of consultants, coaches and coordinators. In the 2024-2025 school year, the board introduced numeracy lighthouse classrooms to demonstrate best practices in teaching and learning math. These model classrooms continue to provide exceptional professional learning to further build capacity in mathematics instruction.

The ongoing use of best practices for reading instruction through a variety of initiatives, including the cumulative impact of lighthouse classrooms in previous years, consultant support and professional learning, are providing success. Students are receiving daily reading instruction, with an explicit focus on phonological awareness, phonics and comprehension strategies.

Rainbow teachers also provide rich writing opportunities for students daily to develop their proficiency. In the last school year, the board introduced a writing scope and sequence for Grades 1 to 6 in order to strengthen, streamline and align writing instruction across the board. RDSB’s renewed focus on writing instruction includes three important components-dedicated time, deliberate practice, and professional learning.

During the 2024-2025 school year, RDSB launched a Grade 7 and 8 model classroom, providing a live demonstration of effective literacy instruction. Teachers observe lessons and receive professional support to bring best practices back to their own classrooms, which improved literacy outcomes for all students.

In the intermediate model classroom, there was a strong focus on writing as students prepare for secondary school. Participants saw student progress through topic development, structure, revision and language conventions. Success criteria and anchor charts were used to help students improve their writing skills. Writing deepens, demonstrates, consolidates and communications thinking and learning.

To engage families, the Parent Involvement Committee hosted an evening of activities at the start of the 2024-2025 school year The evening was an opportunity for parents/guardians to learn some of the strategies teachers use in the classroom to continue the learning at home. Workshops focused on language, math and mental health. Parents Reaching Out Grants were maximized to engage families in activities throughout the school year. Resources were also shared with parents/guardians. They are posted under the Parents section of the board website at rainbowschools.ca

In Grade 9 math, there are now four years of data since the implementation of the de-streamed curriculum. Year over year results show ongoing improvement, with RDSB achieving its highest result to date.

In 2023-2024, the number of first-time eligible Grade 10 students who passed the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT) represented the highest level of achievement in 20 years. Identifying the learned needs of students through assessments and providing intervention strategies for Grades 7 to 9 have proven to be effective. The board is maintaining the momentum.

EQAO results provide a measure of how well students understand the expectations outlined in the Ontario Curriculum. Student assessment is most effective when data is interpreted in context, examined over time to determine trends in performance and used to inform professional dialogue and school improvement planning.

Primary and Junior reading, writing and mathematics tests were written in late May and early June 2025. A total of 851 students participated in the Primary assessment while 927 students participated in the Junior assessment. Very few students were exempt from the assessments.

The Grade 9 math assessments were completed in January 2025 (semester 1) and June 2025 (semester 2), A total of 998 students participated in the Grade 9 math assessments.

The OSSLT was written in the fall of 2024 and spring of 2025. A total of 996 first-time eligible Grade 10 students wrote the OSSLT.

The Ministry of Education has set level 3 as the provincial standard. Students in level 4 have demonstrated a very high to outstanding level of achievement (80-100 percent). Achievement is above the provincial standard. Students in level 3 have demonstrated a high level of achievement (70-79 percent).

EQAO results are available at www.eqao.com.