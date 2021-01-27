Sudbury-Manitoulin medical officer of health encourages kind, respectful COVID victim responses

SUDBURY – Last Friday, January 22, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, PHSD medical officer of health, released a statement to the public, prompted by the Noland family’s story.

“COVID-19 does not discriminate,” Dr. Sutcliffe began. “Neither should our communities. Public health is supporting individuals who have been dealing with mistreatment following their diagnosis of COVID-19. We cannot and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or stigma of people who are dealing with this virus. The truth is, we are all vulnerable. Our family members, friends, neighbours, members of our close-knit communities, and strangers we don’t know are all susceptible to this virus. People with COVID-19 should be treated with kindness and compassion and should not be blamed. They will benefit from our support. We all have a role in practising kindness, patience, and gratitude toward others. We encourage others not to pursue or spread information about confirmed cases. Please, be kind, treat people well, and continue to support one another.”