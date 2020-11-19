SUDBURY: Shots fired outside a residence on Frood Rd

Just before 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, we received multiple calls regarding what was believed to be gun shots being fired in the area of Frood Road.

As Officers were making their way to the area, additional information was provided that several individuals were seen arguing outside of a residence prior to the sound of gun shots being heard.

Officers arrived in the area of the residence and located multiple shell casings on the ground outside of the home.

Officers canvassed the area and located video surveillance equipment. After reviewing the footage it was determined that four individuals were involved in what appeared to be a physical altercation that led to one of the individuals firing a gun into the air multiple times. The individuals then fled the area on foot.

The individuals are described as four men wearing dark clothing.

Officers are currently in the area of Frood Road canvassing for information and additional video footage.

Anyone with information related to the incident or video surveillance equipment in the area is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com