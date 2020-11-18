Fatal collision on Elm St in Sudbury

Around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, we received a call regarding a serious multiple vehicle collision on Elm Street (Municipal Road 35) near Big Nickel Road. When Officers arrived on scene they found that three vehicles were involved in the collision; a Blue SUV, a White pick-up truck and a Silver SUV.

Unfortunately, two of the involved drivers, a 40 year old woman and a 55 year old man sustained fatal injuries. The woman was pronounced deceased on scene and the man was transported to hospital by Paramedics where he was pronounced deceased. Their names will not be released out of respect for their families’ wishes. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic collision.

The third driver, a 48 year old man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth vehicle was indirectly involved after being struck by debris from the collision.

The roadway was closed for over 12 hours while members of our Traffic Management Unit began investigating the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and we ask that anyone with information related to the collision contact the investigating Officer at 705-675-9171 extension 2417.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com