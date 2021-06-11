Summer Solstice Festival North set for June 19th

AUNDECK OMNI KANING – Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) and the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation (AOKFN), in collaboration with the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival (SSIF) are proud to present Summer Solstice Festival North (SSFN) on Saturday, June 19 at the Manitoulin Country Fest grounds in Little Current.

This event is Northern Ontario Summer Solstice event that supports and celebrates National Indigenous People Day activities.

“In 2020, ITO coordinated virtual SSIF culinary and craft experiences with our community,” explained Kevin Eshkawkogan, president and CEO of ITO. “We thought it was a great idea to embrace technology and offer Indigenous experiences in this safe manner. With SSFN being able to include a COVID safe drive-in event in addition to the great culinary and craft experiences in our historic territory.”

“AOKFN was pleased to be the host First Nation for this inaugural event,” states AOKFN Chief Patsy Corbiere. “ITO staff have worked quickly and efficiently with all partners and health authorities to ensure this is a COVID safe event and there is limited capacity of only 250 vehicles permitted to attend.”

Once vehicles are carefully marshalled into the Country Fest grounds and parked three metres apart (with participants staying in their vehicles with the exception to pick up their pre-ordered picnic boxes carefully prepared by chef Hiawatha Osawamick), the event will begin with words from Chief Corbiere followed by a livestream of Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival’s Musical Showcase titled ‘Giiwewizh (to carry home),’ which will feature Indigenous artists from around Ontario and across the country.

Produced by Jennifer Podemski and directed by Sarain Fox, each artist will tell a visual story of their work. These special works will be streamed from the SSIF for a Northern Ontario audience. Included in Saturdays streaming will be world renowned hoop dancer Nimkii, from Wiikwemkoongsing Unceded Territory.

Over the years, Nimkii has collaborated with and performed on stage with award winning artists. He is now blazing his own path, blending traditional singing drumming and dancing styles with contemporary music and dance.

This amazing show will be followed by an exciting and innovative drone show with a local story—that of AOKFN’s own Herbie Barnes—lighting up the sky with 200 drones.

Northeast Town Mayor Al MacNevin shared, “We are very pleased that Indigenous Tourism Ontario has chosen Little Current and Manitoulin for the world premiere of their drone show and this inaugural Northern Ontario event. Celebrating alongside our friends is long overdue and we look forward to doing so at this well planned COVID safe event.”

Tickets are $25 per vehicle. For purchase, and for more information, visit can be found at: https://www.indigenousexperienceontario.ca/listing/summer-solstice-festival-north/