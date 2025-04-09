Support Manitoulin in CBC contest as one destination Canadians must visit

Island makes short list, vote online until April 30

CANADA—Manitoulin Island residents and those who love the Island can vote to have Manitoulin named as one of the 10 favourite places to visit in Canada!

“Oh Canada! The Current (on CBC Radio) is building a Canadian travel bucket list. Help us pick from these 20 locations,” a CBC The Current website notes.

“We asked for your favourite Canadian travel spots and you certainly delivered,” said The Current, on March 31. “As tensions between Canada and the US simmer and many folks look to keep their travel dollars at home, The Current set out to build a bucket list of Canadian travel destinations, made up of your (listeners) suggestions.”

“Listeners sent 2,000 destination suggestions, of all kinds, from across the 10 provinces and three territories. Suggestions ranged from towns, to national parks, to rivers or specific roadways,” The Current reported. They narrowed it down to a shortlist of 20 destinations, “through a not-so-scientific process. We want to celebrate this big, beautiful country, which means we considered geography in order to highlight locations coast to coast to coast.”

The Current indicated it still needs to narrow the list down to the top 10, “and that part is entirely up to you (listeners).” All 20 destinations are included on a list and those who would like to vote can read up on all of them and then cast their vote.

Manitoulin Island sits in the middle of Lake Huron as the world’s biggest freshwater island. It’s over 2,700 square kilometres, bigger than the city of Toronto by more than four times and has more than 100 lakes within the island, it was explained.

“All island communities boast a quiet way of life, with neighbourly attitudes and not a single traffic light in sight after you cross our beloved Swing Bridge,” wrote Ellie Poirier, who lives in Little Current.

She said that visitors shouldn’t miss out on experiencing Anishinaabe culture while on the Island and noted that powwows are a summer highlight for her.

“Manitoulin Island is truly Ontario’s hidden gem,” wrote Ms. Poirier. “Come and see our sunsets for yourself and there will be no room to disagree.”

The 20 destinations on the list includes: Basin Head Provincial Park in Prince Edward Island, Bonavista, Newfoundland/Labrador, Bow River, Alberta, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Cariboo-Chilcotin, British Columbia, Churchill, Manitoba, the drive from Amherst Novea Scotia to Masstown Nova Scotia, Grasslands National Park in Saskatchewan, Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland/Labrador, Kouchibouguac National Park, New Brunswick, Lake Laberge, Yukon, Manitoulin Island, Nahanni River in the Northwest Territories, Quebec City, Quebec, Quttinirpaaq National Park Nunavut, Saguenay Fjord, Quebec, Saint Andrews, New Brunswick, Stratford, Ontario, Tofino, British Columbia, Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta.

“Listeners can vote once per day, so come back each day until voting closes on April 30, 2025, to give your favourite place the best chance of making the final bucket list,” The Current release explains.

For the link online to vote for Manitoulin Island go to https://www.cbc.ca/newsinteractives/features/canada-travel-destinations-bucket-list