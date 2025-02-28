Traffic complaint for possible impaired results in charges

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person is facing charges after police received a traffic complaint in Espanola.

On February 22, 2025, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint reporting that a possible impaired driver had left a local bar. Police located the vehicle on Highway 6 in Birch Island First Nation. Police administered an Approved Screening Device (ASD) test with the driver, which resulted in a Fail, and the driver was arrested.

As a result, the driver, Dustin MCKENZIE, 24-years-old from Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands Township was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 1, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.