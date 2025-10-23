School bus road safety reminder: Stop means stop

(ESPANOLA, ON) – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding all drivers of the critical importance of stopping for school buses with flashing red lights.

This reminder follows an incident on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, where the Manitoulin OPP received a report of a white Chrysler sedan passing a stopped school bus on Highway 6 in the Tehkummah Township, while its red lights were flashing and stop arm extended.

Passing a stopped school bus is not only illegal, but it also puts children’s lives at risk. When the red lights are flashing, drivers in both directions must come to a complete stop at least 20 metres away from the school bus, even if the road has multiple lanes.

Drivers and vehicle owners can be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus. Fines range from $490 to $2000 plus six demerit points for a first offence and from $1000 to $4000, six demerit points and possible jail time up to six months for each subsequent offence.

Youth are reminded to wait in a safe place away from the edge of the road, wait for the bus to come to a complete stop with its overhead lights flashing or stop arm activated, and look both directions to ensure there are no vehicles coming before approaching or exiting the bus.

The OPP is urging the public to report any incidents of vehicles not stopping for school buses by immediately calling 9-1-1, and providing the following information:

Vehicle description

License plate number

Location and time of the incident

For more information on school bus safety, please visit:

Stopping-for-school-buses law | The Official Ministry of Transportation (MTO) Bus Handbook | ontario.ca

School bus safety | ontario.ca