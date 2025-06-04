Tehkummah mayor stays council meetings until decorum is restored around council table

TEHKUMMAH—Citing hatred directed at Tehkummah Township acting clerk-administrator Barbara Grigg, Mayor John Deforge has suspended all council meetings until council members sign a written promise to treat all township staff, Ms. Grigg and council with dignity and respect.

“The people of Tehkummah township need to know what is going on,” Mayor Deforge told The Expositor last Thursday. “The amount of council attacks on Barbara Grigg is terrible.”

“I have suspended all council meetings,” said Mayor Deforge. “All I’m looking for is council not to gang up on our staff people. That’s all I’m asking for.”

In a letter to all council members dated May 26, Mayor Deforge wrote, “I was disheartened to see the level of hatred directed towards Barbara Grigg, acting clerk-administrator, from all members of council, so as of now I am suspending all council meetings until I get a written assurance from each council member that they will show all township staff, including Barbara Grigg, the acting clerk-administrator, the dignity and respect they deserve and to which we (as council) swore an oath to, and that they will comply with the township’s policies. It saddens my heart to write this.”

At the bottom of the letter, with spaces left for council members to sign their name it reads, “I make a promise to treat all staff, Barbara Grigg and council, with dignity and respect.”

Mayor Deforge told The Expositor he has contacted the township representative with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MMAH) indicating that he had suspended all council meetings and that he has sent out the letter to all council members. “Our ministry representative warned me that the Ombudsman could look at it differently.”

“I’m trying to protect the township and do what is in the best interest of the township,” said Mayor Deforge.

“We have the clerk position open for applicants, and once council finds the suitable candidate for the position, they will replace Barb as clerk,” continued Mayor Deforge. “We have to have someone in place before she is removed from this position. The current office staff members don’t want to take over her job.”

“Our next regular council meeting was supposed to be on Tuesday (this week)” said Mayor Deforge. He explained the MMAH had informed him, “We have 60 days for a council meeting to be held, or the ministry will close things down and take over the township operations.”

“All I’m trying to do is have a normal council meeting where everyone is getting along,” said Mayor Deforge.

When contacted by The Expositor, the only member of council who made a statement was Councillor Steve Wood. “Council issues are going on, and all council meetings have been suspended,” he said, along with a no comment statement. The three other council members, Perry Chatwell, Mike McKenzie, Lori Leeson all said they had no comment.

When contacted, Ms. Grigg also said she had no comment.