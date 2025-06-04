Anishinabe board from Sault diocese takes ownership of Anderson Lake Centre

ESPANOLA—On Friday, May 30 an historic transition of power took place. The Jesuits of Canada relinquished the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre to the governance of a new Indigenous-led Board of Directors, which will include the participation of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie. This transition will bring a deeper integration of Indigenous language, teachings, elder-led programming and ceremony while continuing with Catholic spiritual formation.

Present at the auspicious ceremony were community leaders and elders, Fr. Jeffrey Burwell, SJ, Provincial of the Jesuits of Canada, Bishop Thomas Dowd of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie and Anishinabe Spiritual Centre’s new board of directors and members, including board chair Rosella Kinoshameg of Wiikwemkoong. The ceremony, held in the chapel overlooking Anderson Lake, was solemn, spiritual, emotional and rich with Indigenous customs and culture. Taking place on the centre’s sacred grounds, the event was a crucial step toward reconciliation and spiritual leadership rooted in Indigenous tradition and Catholic faith.

Several people came forward to say a few words following the ceremony and, realizing the late hour, executive director of the centre, Eddie MacDonald, was brief. She thanked everyone for coming to the special celebration and invited Fr. Jeffrey Burwell to say a few words.

“So, when someone says, ‘it’s getting late and I’m going to keep my talk to a minimum, Fr. Jeffrey would you care to speak,’ it seems like it’s a pretty big hint,” Fr. Jeffrey began. The room erupted in laughter. After the intensity of the ceremony, laughter was a good release. “This evening, we celebrate a new chapter in the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre,” Fr. Jeffrey said. “This place has been a joint endeavour since the very beginning. The Jesuits have walked hand in hand with those of this community and tonight marks not just a hand-off to strangers, but a continuation of the ministry that has been worked at with friends for a long, long time. So, yes, the Jesuits are stepping back, but we’re not stepping out. Our administrative role ends but the relationship continues, our gratitude continues, the lessons learned, they stay with us.” He also expressed his gratitude, “for the kindness, and the love that each of you has shown the Jesuits for the last 40-some years.”

Sharing that he’s a storyteller—a collector of stories—Bishop Thomas Dowd said, “When I came to this diocese, I immediately began to study the history, the history of the land, the people, the history of those who later came to settle here, trying to see all these different stories, realizing that many of them were separated threads that had not been woven together, or woven very effectively. We are so much stronger when we are woven together. It’s the difference between being a separate thread that often breaks and being united. As we come together in this ceremony, it’s not about merely an element of a past story, the part of our story now, what happened tonight is now part of our story. We’re going to move forward to continue the story, to tell the story together. And so, we, in a sense all become knowledge keepers of this time together. I am very grateful to be part of the team, and to be one of the story tellers, the story keepers for the centre.”

Board chair Rosella Kinoshameg then addressed the audience. “I’m glad we’re all here today. This day means so much, we’ve all been working hard to come to this day. Lots of questions, lots of tears, lots of work,” adding, “We need some young people. We’re getting old. C’mon young people, get with it. Do your part.”

It all became official with the signing of the papers, followed by an exchange of gifts. It was a party atmosphere at the end of the evening, much joy, elation, nervousness quelled and tensions released.

Sandra Southwind, Debbie Ense, Mona Jones, Henry Mandamin and Mary O’Donnell make up the new Board of Directors, with Ms. Kinoshameg as chair. Members include Rosella Kinoshameg, Ms. O’Donnell, Noah MacDonald and Bishop Dowd. Under this new governance, the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre enters a revitalization phase intended to serve more communities and institutions. They will carry on. The Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie will continue to provide spiritual and sacramental oversight, but the new board of directors and its members have a vision for the future which sees renovations and upgrades to the dormitories, strengthening partnerships with Catholic and public-school boards, with programs for elementary and secondary school students. Retreats will continue, workshops and formation events will continue, daily Mass and Speaker’s Corner events will also continue.

During this Jubilee Year 2025, this ‘Year of Hope,’ proclaimed by Pope Francis to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the end of Vatican II, it is fitting that, in recognition of its unique spiritual and cultural significance, the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre has been designated an official Pilgrimage Site, which affirms its role as a sacred destination for reflection, healing and reconciliation.

by Margery Frisch