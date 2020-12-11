Ten thousand brook trout eggs stocked in Norton’s Creek

BIDWELL – Despite all the precautions that had to be taken, such as wearing masks face coverings and physically distancing, another very successful brook trout eyed-egg program was held at Norton’s Creek on Friday of last week, spearheaded by Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association (MSIA) and many volunteers.

“Today we will stock 10,000 brook trout eggs in Norton’s Creek,” a message on the MSIA website noted last Friday.

“Thank you to all the volunteers who came out today and helped stock 10,000 brook trout eggs into Scotty boxes for Norton’s Creek,” the MSIA post said. “Also, a big thank you to MNRF (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry) Hills Lake hatchery in Englehart for providing us with Nipigon strain brook trout eggs, Little Current Fish and Game Club, Fuel the Fire TV and the Township of Assiginack.

“This project would never have come to fruition if not for Bob Hutton and his amazing family. Because of their generosity and wanting to give back to the community we were able to restore Norton’s Creek, start the brook trout eyed-egg events (stocking up to 80,000 brook trout eggs over the years), and they created an outdoor education classroom for us that we utilize to provide stream tours and the WildKidz program. Sending out a huge thank you to the Hutton family today!”