TERRANCE (TERRY) HARI

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Terry on December 10, 2021 at Victoria Hospital, London, Ontario. Beloved husband of Georgina Hari (nee Ferguson). Loving father of Deborah (Dave) Spina, Suzanne (Paul) Guindon, Jason (Danielle) Hari and Kirsten (Jon) Brimmell. Proud grandfather of Noah, Stephen, Gabriel, Ryan, Boden, Macklin, Rowan, Kelti, and Henley. Son of the late Walter and late Toni Hari. Cherished brother of Pat Vallance, Tillie Zimmerman, Darlene (Dan) Slomke and Doug (Pat) Hari. Brother-in-law of Jim (Linda) Ferguson. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews and long-time friends Rodney (Lorna) Jacobson and Joanne Hayward. Terry worked at Bell Canada for more than 30 years, working his way up from climbing poles as a skinny kid from South Gillies to retiring as Construction Manager of the Northwestern Ontario region. Many miles of Bell line across Northwestern Ontario were put up by Terry and his crews. Of course, he didn’t sit back with his feet up, he then worked part-time in the Tools department at Sears where he was recognized with awards for his outstanding sales and customer service. He finally officially retired to Manitoulin Island where Terry and Georgie turned their summer camp into a beautiful lake home. He spent many hours fishing on Lake Manitou, doing his crosswords and cheering on his Blue Jays and Maple Leafs teams. He was proud of his South Gillies country roots and had many stories of farm life, growing up with the Haywards and his Finnish cousins, and always his beloved family. It was hard but their family was strong. Terry also delighted in his nine grandchildren and spent many hours cheering them on at the rink or on the field. Poppa was known to always be good for pulling a toonie out of his pocket for a treat. With Georgie by his side, they built a rich life together of family, friends, and giving back to their community. He loved her with all his heart and she was always in his thoughts these past few years. A Celebration of Terry’s Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Terry’s memory may be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre. Dad, know that we are going to be fine and will take care of Georgie. You will be missed tremendously but never forgotten.

Be at peace. Love you.