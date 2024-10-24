Top 5 This Week

Thank Goodness for Golf

Expositor Staff
Manitoulin Golf held its annual Thanksgiving golf tournament on October 12. The winning team included in photo from left, Clay Hester, Ryan Robinson, Cheryl Deeg (clubhouse manager for Manitoulin Golf), Steve Pearson and Cory Croft.

KENNETH EUGENE LEU

