KENNETH EUGENE LEU

Death Notices
Kenneth Eugene Leu, “Sawbuck,” passed away unexpectedly at the St. Marys Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 2, 2024. Ken of St. Marys, formerly of Manitoulin Island and New Hamburg passed away in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Merretta Lynn (Robinson) Leu who predeceased him April 27, 2021. Dear father of Jason (January 21, 2017) (Tammy Bowerman) and Chris (Tracy Harbach) of St. Marys. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Jarret, Malcolm and Dakota. Survived by his sister-in-law Tracy (Matt Irwin) of Campbell River, B.C. brother-in-law Brad Robinson (Joanne) of Desbouro and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Almeda (Forler) Leu; brothers Fred (Mary Ann) Leu and Jim Leu; and brother-in-law Darcy “Brant” Robinson. All funeral arrangements will remain private and have been entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron St., New Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of one’s choice. Personal condolences can be posted at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca.

