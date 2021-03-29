THERESA LOUISE RECOLLET

“TIGGER”

September 5, 1960 – March 25, 2021

In loving memory of Theresa Louise “Tigger” Recollet, who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the age of 60. Beloved daughter of Onezime and Mary (nee Corbiere) Recollet (predeceased). Beloved spouse of G. John Rutledge (predeceased). Special friends Grant (Jean) Oshkabewisens. Loving mother of Duane (predeceased) and Andy (Stephanie) Recollet. Cherished grandmother of June Bug, Gemma, Graydon, Ryland, Avery, Levi, Porter and Nora. Godmother to Dave Recollet Jr, Sydney Migwanabi, Zachary (Bubba)(predeceased) Oshkawbewisens and Jason Oshkabewesins. Loving sister of John Recollet (Elaine), Doreen Jocko (Russell), Nora Megwanabe (predeceased) (Jim), Helen Bolduc (George), Barb Recollet (Ed), Georgina Recollet (Dennis), David Recollet, Joseph Recollet, Charlotte (predeceased), Josette (predeceased), Charles (predeceased), Andrew (predeceased) and Michael (predeceased). Theresa will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends, teammates and her beloved cat Nunu. Theresa had a passion for baseball, reading, bingo, quadding and enjoying beautiful sceneries. Visitation commenced Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2 pm at her home in Whitefish River First Nation and continued to Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Funeral mass was Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11am, with immediate family only. Cremation followed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation, 41 Ramsey Lake Road, Sudbury, Ontario P3E 5J1 would be greatly appreciated.