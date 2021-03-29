WENDELL WILLIAM

LAWRENCE SHAWANDE

December 16, 1968 – March 22, 2021

Wendell began his journey on March 22, 2021. He is lovingly remembered and will be missed by Cyndy Baskin “My Girl.” Loving father to Shaneka, Jolene (predeceased), Shaylene and Nathan. Cherished grandfather to Emma, Kali, Ashanti and Atreyu. Beloved son of Francis (predeceased) and Theresa Shawande. Greatly missed by siblings Bonnie, Gail and Abigail. Special brother to Marilyn, Donna, Tanya and Josie. Greatly missed by godparents Ethel Peltier and Mervin Osawanimiki. Godfather to Nicholas Roy. Predeceased by grandparents Alice and Jacob Shawande and Josephine and John X Roy-Atchitawens. Wendell will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Wendell lived in Toronto for many years, he worked in construction and restoration with Byron and the guys. His favourite pastimes were to go on nature walks, biking, making fire, gardening, enjoying the outdoors and playing card games. He had a starring role in the short film “Indian Legend of Corn” and played hockey as a young child. He was always available to lend a helping hand when needed. Wendell loved listening to classic country and rock. He always made time to visit his family and friends. He was also known as Mr. Clean a.k.a the butler. Wendell had a sense of humour and was always joking around and seeing the brighter side of life. Family and friends gathered at South Bay Centre on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 1 pm. Funeral Mass was at South Bay Centre on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 am. Burial in South Bay Cemetery followed.