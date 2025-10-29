Third arrested in murder of eight-year-old JahVai Roy

TORONTO—Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that a third arrest has been made in the homicide of JahVai Roy, eight, of Toronto, whose mother and relatives are from the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

The third accused was located and arrested on Sunday, October 19 in Oshawa by the Durham Regional Police Service in connection with a separate investigation. TPS has charged the accused with first degree murder, two counts of fail to comply with undertaking and breach of probation.

On Saturday, August 16, at approximately 12:27 am, police responded to a call for the sound of gunshots in the Martha Eaton Way and Tretheway Drive area in Toronto. It is alleged that officers arrived on scene and located an 8-year-old boy in his residence who had been shot by a stray bullet. Lifesaving measures were commenced, and the victim was transported to hospital via emergency run. The victim was pronounced deceased in hospital. The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The victim was identified as JahVai Roy, eight, of Toronto.

Investigators were able to identify the three suspects and previously announced the arrest of two suspects.

A second suspect was taken into custody on September 26 after a search warrant was executed in London, Ontario. The accused, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident but has since turned 18, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The third suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was located and arrested on October 19 in Oshawa by Durham Regional Police Service in connection to a separate investigation for drug trafficking and possession of a loaded firearm.

He has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder and breach of probation as well as two counts of fail to comply with undertaking in connection with the murder of JahVai Roy.

None of the charges have been tested in court and the investigation is continuing.