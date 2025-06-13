MICHAEL WILLIAM VINCENT SHAIN

October 2, 1956 – June 4, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael William Vincent Shain announces Mike’s passing on June 4, 2025, with his loving family by his side and throughout his heroic four-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Mike, born October 2, 1956 in Toronto, will be missed dearly by his wife Dale (nee Ardron) and their six children: Arthur, Kathleen, Sarah (Kyle Sabourin), Mary Ellen, Theresa and Maggie; granddaughters Quinn, Reese and Neala; brother John (Christine), sister Mary Kay (Chris Gibbons); nephews James, John Paul, James and Sean, and niece Lara. Mike is predeceased by his parents John and Florence Shain of Elora. While still in high school at St. Michael’s College School in Toronto, Mike met Dale in 1974 and they married in 1982. A poet at heart, Mike studied English Literature at St. Michael’s College at the University of Toronto, followed by his Masters degree studies at Concordia University in Montreal. After completing Law School at Windsor University, Mike was admitted to the bar in 1985 whereupon he began his career in private practice at Stewart Esten in Barrie. In 1990 Mike relocated his family to Little Current where he earnestly and caringly advocated for his clients as Executive Director at the Manitoulin Legal Clinic for 32 years, and where he also specialized in provincial injured workers’ compensation cases. Mike held numerous provincial and community positions including Chair of the Little Current Hospital Board, member of the Justices of Peace Appointments Advisory Committee, founder of the Manitoulin North Shore Injured Workers’ Group and former head of fundraising for St. Bernard’s Church, just to name a few. With his deep interest in war history, Mike held a special regard for our fallen soldiers and veterans. Most significant were Mike’s many unseen acts of kindness and charity where he saw need. Wherever Mike’s journey led, he forged loyal, loving, lifelong friendships which he counted among his blessings. His greatest joy was hosting these friends and family around the “Q” at his home or beloved bush camp where maple syruping was every spring’s pastime. The family remains deeply grateful to everyone who continues to lift Mike up in love. They also thank the doctors, nurses and staff for the exceptional care that Mike received at Health Sciences North. Mike, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Services to be held at St. Bernard’s Church, Little Current, Ontario, on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Mike’s memory to the Smart Infusion, Smarter Care Campaign at Manitoulin Health Centre.