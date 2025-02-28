Three people arrested, suspected drugs seized at traffic stop

(CENTRAL MANITOULIN TOWNSHIP, ON) – Three people are facing charges after police located suspected crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

On February 20, 2025, at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 551 in the Township of Central Manitoulin. There were three occupants in the vehicle, and police determined that the driver had consumed an intoxicating substance. Further investigation resulted in the three occupants being arrested.

Additionally, police seized approximately two grams of suspected crack cocaine, with an estimated street value of $300, and approximately $5,000 in Canadian currency.

As a result, the driver, Madison GILLINGHAM, 21-years-old from Scarborough, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration

Traffick in Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Novice driver – presence of drug

The passenger, Brandon AKOURIS, 24-years-old from Toronto, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The second passenger, Celeste MIGWANS, 45-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Traffick in Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 1, 2025.

The OPP has highly trained Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.