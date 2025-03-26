Three Wiikwemkoong men die in motor vehicle tragedy

‘Side-by-side’ vehicle they were in collided with SUV in village of Wiikwemkoong

WIIKWEMKOONG—The community of Wiikwemkoong is in mourning following the tragic deaths of three men involved in a motor vehicle collision in the heart of the village last Thursday evening.

Just after 6 pm on Thursday, March 20, officers of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Willow Street and Pontiac Avenue. An eye witness reported that a utility task vehicle (UTV) collided with an SUV and that all three passengers in the UTV were ejected from the vehicle, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The three passengers have been identified as Adam ‘Bomber’ Shawana, Chris Assiniwe and Sebastian ‘C Bass’ Manitowabi.

WTPS officers and EMS personnel arrived on the scene and initiated lifesaving measures. Two of the males were pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital for observation but was soon released.

WTPS Chief of Police Ron Gignac told The Expositor that all three of the male occupants were wearing their helmets at the time of the accident and urged everyone to always be mindful and obey the rules of the road.

The road was closed until the early morning hours of Friday, March 21.

“The Wiikwemkoong Community Response Team and the WTPS Crisis Response Team were deployed to assist the family members affected from this devastating fatal collision and continue to provide assistance,” WTPS Chief of Police Gignac said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the police chief continued.

WTPS continues to investigate this incident with the Collision Reconstruction Team from the Ontario Provincial Police Northeast Region.

“May our community find strength today and in the days moving forward,” Wiikwemkoong Ogimaa Tim Ominika wrote in a Facebook post Friday morning. “Our community is a circle of strength during this time. Let’s come together for the families and make it stronger.”

A sacred fire was lit the evening of the accident at the Wiikwemkoong Health Centre for all those affected by this tragedy and kept going until noon on Sunday.

The outpouring of grief was swift on social media with friends and family posting fond remembrances of the men they grew up with, each remembered for being kind, generous and touching the hearts of all those who had the pleasure of knowing them.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact the Mnidoo Mnising Mental Wellness Crisis Response Team at 705-348-1937.