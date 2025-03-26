Writer begs to differ on the safety of the Providence Bay arena

Move hockey there while the Mindemoya arena is being repaired

To the Expositor:

In response to “Mindemoya citizens express concerns arena maintenance suggestions ignored causing facility closure after wall shift” in the March 19, 2025 edition of the Expositor.

Providence Bay arena hosts the greatest tournaments in the area there–the Bradley McAllister Memorial Four on Four Tournament. Our arena has been going since 1951 and hockey has been part of it. The size of the arena has nothing to do with safety.

They could move the hockey from Mindemoya to Providence Bay or M’Chigeeng. Take the time, fix the arena, not replace it.

Lyle Dewar

Providence Bay