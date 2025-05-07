Traffic complaint for unsafe pass results in impaired arrest

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – A driver has been arrested and charged after police received traffic complaint.

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a vehicle that had made an unsafe pass, forcing another vehicle off the road on Highway 540 in the Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Township. Police located the vehicle on Highway 551 in M’Chigeeng First Nation, and further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested.

As a result, Bryton WAGOOSH, 30-years-old from Whitefish River First Nation, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.