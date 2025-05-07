Traffic stop for speeding results in criminal charges

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 17.

On Friday, May 2, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was travelling 89 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone on Highway 17 in the Baldwin Township. Upon interacting with the driver, police observed open alcohol inside the vehicle. Further investigation on scene resulted in police locating suspected drugs, and the driver and passenger were arrested.

Police seized an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $1,000, an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $850, and an amount of suspected crack cocaine with an estimate street value of $1,200.

The driver, Ricky GADABUSHIE, 43-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance – other drugs

The passenger, Angele CAYER, 42-years-old from Azilda, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance – other drugs

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Monday, June 2, 2025.