Traffic complaint leads to impaired charges

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On November 8, 2020, at approximately 10:35 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver in Espanola.

Police initially patrolled the area without finding the vehicle. A vehicle matching the description was located by police some time later on Highway 6, in North Eastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI). Police spoke to the driver and conducted a roadside investigation. Police determined the driver was under the influence of a drug and the driver was subsequently arrested and brought to the Little Current detachment for further testing.

As a result, Kayla THIBEAULT, 29-years-old, of Wikwemikong Unceded Reserve First Nation was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.12(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 16, 2020, in Gore Bay.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 55th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the Manitoulin OPP Detachment area in 2020.