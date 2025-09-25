Traffic stop results in drug and weapons charges

WIIKWEMKOONG – SEPTEMBER 25, 2025 In the early morning hours of September 25, 2025, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) conducted a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) initiative within the community.

During the stop, a 31-year-old male was investigated for driving while suspended. The individual was arrested, and a subsequent search led to the seizure of approximately $1,700 worth of cocaine and several prohibited weapons.

The accused has been charged with the following offences:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – CDSA 5(1)

Weapons Dangerous – CC 88

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – CC 91(2)

Drive While Suspended – HTA 53

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

This arrest is part of WTPS’s ongoing efforts to remove illegal drugs and weapons from Wiikwemkoong and to ensure the safety and well-being of all community members.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to keeping our mission statement front and centre,” said Chief Ron Gignac of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service. “Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for all community members in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory by working in partnership with the community through enhancing community policing, enforcing the law, preserving the peace, protecting lives and property, and reducing fear. Every operation we conduct is a step toward a safer, healthier community.” 2

WTPS encourages anyone with information related to drug or weapons activity to report it online at wtps.ca, call 705-370-3141, or to remain anonymous at Crime Stopper 1-888-222-8477. Together, we can continue to build a stronger and safer Wiikwemkoong.