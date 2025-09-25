DOROTHY “KIT” ANN VOLLICK

(née Gillis)

June 13, 1935 – September 11, 2025

Dorothy “Kit” was born in Cornerbrook, Newfoundland to Hugh and Florence (née Dubourdieu) Gillis, and grew up in Sydney (formerly New Glascow), Nova Scotia. After completing high school, Kit spent a short time as a schoolteacher before she joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. There she met Eugene Vollick in basic training and they were wed in 1957. They bore three sons, Gene, Shane (1959-1961) and Dean (Andrew Saxe) and one daughter, Lisa (Jordy Scott). Kit was very involved in the community life of Port Robinson and was instrumental in raising the funds for the first renovation of the old Port Robinson Schoolhouse. Kit held many part-time jobs while she was raising her children, but her great love was nursing and she spent many years caring for the elderly at Sunset Haven in Welland. In their retirement, Gene and Kit discovered Manitoulin Island, where they bought and renovated a small cottage on Silver Lake. Many nights were spent in Port Robinson and Manitoulin with friends and family playing music and singing, sometimes dancing. Kit had the voice of an angel, it blended so sweetly with Gene’s as they sang many Gorden Lightfoot songs as duets. Kit is survived by her children Gene, Dean and Lisa; dear grandchildren Michael Mercer and Raven Tanner; sister-in-law Barbara Koski; brother-in-law Ronnie Vollick; and many loving nieces and nephews. One niece wrote, “Heaven has gained the kindest, most gentle soul.” Please join her family in Celebrating her Life at the Darlene Ryan Centre, 40 Cross Street, Port Robinson on Monday, November 10, 2025 from 12 noon to 2:30 pm. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society may be left, along with online condolences at http://www.Bocchinfusofh.com.