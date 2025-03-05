Top 5 This Week

Trail named in honour of Todd ‘TC’ Corbiere

Michael Erskine
Members of Todd Corbiere’s family gather in front of a sign dedicating the trail section between the lagoon road and Mr. Corbiere’s old garage in Little Current in memory of the popular late mechanic. In the photo, left, are Sarah Williamson, Brett Mastelko, Kimberly King, Isaac Corbiere, Kate Corbiere, Rick Bond, Laurie Williamson and Linda Bond. photo by Michael Erskine

LITTLE CURRENT—It was often said, “when you are in a pinch, call TC.” That was Todd ‘TC’ Corbiere, a popular Little Current mechanic who was known for dropping everything to assist someone in distress. The Manitoulin Snowdusters Snowmobile Club had cause to reach out to Mr. Corbiere countless times over the years and he always answered the call.

This past weekend, the Snowdusters held a commemorative gathering at the head of a portion of the Island snowmobile trails running between Highway 540 (at Lagoon Road) to Highway 6 and the site of Mr. Corbiere’s former garage.

“There were times when it was 30 or more below and TC would be out there on the trail, way back in the bush, repairing a burst hydraulic line on the groomer,” said Snowduster member (and former president) Rick Bond. “He was always there when we needed him. This is a fitting way we can honour his memory.”

Members of Mr. Corbiere’s family were on hand for the dedication which fittingly concluded with a run to Killarney.

Michael Erskine
