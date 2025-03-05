Wiikwemkoong’s language house to launch ‘365 Jingles’ podcast series

WIIKWEMKOONG—Nawewin Gamik (The Language House) of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory proudly announces the launch of a new project titled ‘365 Jingles.’ This project is a three-year artistic endeavour that includes monologues, short plays and three full length plays produced as podcasts all created in Anishnaabemowin.

Featuring elders, language keepers and young speakers, all creatively mixed with sound effects and musical scores. Each year Nawewin Gamik’s 365 Jingles project will include two 49er projects. The first is seven episodes of monologues or short plays that also include a song.

The podcasts will allow the audience to listen to Anishnaabemowin through captivating stories following themes of Anishnaabe legendary characters, naming and sacred song origins, childhood memories and other worldly experiences performed by Cynthia Wemigwans, Ngwaagan Eshkibok-Whitehawk, Ramona Whitehawk, Armando Wemigwans, Edna Manitowabi, Evelyn Roy, Ron Animikwan, Marian Peltier, Joe Peltier, RoseLinda Peltier, Margaret Jackson, Theodore Flamand, Val Enosse, Randy Trudeau, Rita Corbiere, Jacob Wemigwans, Louie Naokwegijig, Bev Naokwegijig, Georgina Toulouse, Henry Pitawanakwat, Leona Nahwegahbow, Phyllis Williams, Marcella Shawana, Howard Trudeau, Dennis Pitawanakwat, Carol Pitawanakwat, Grace Fox, Jacinta Manitowabi, Shirley Williams, Steven George, Virginia Shawanda, Barbara Nolan and RoseMary Shawanda.

Episode music composers and singers include Mason Animikwan, Leland Bell, Edna Manitowabi, Waukshens Wemigwans, Helen Peltier-Fuhst, Anna-Leah King, Danielle Roy, Rosemary Roy, Jason Manitowabi, Jonathan Fisher and Levi Aguonie.

The other 49er project of Year 1 is the recreation of an old play Bebaodetjig directed by Doris Peltier and starring Leland Bell, Jeff Eshkawkogan, Doris Peltier, Stanley Peltier and Sally Recollet. It was written and created as an ensemble with project Artistic Producer Alanis King. Bebaodetojig is a comedy about two friends Bedniik and Philomen who hire a driver Amplet to take them to the Kewadin Casino to see international superstar Lele Shenwesen.

The 365 Jingles launch takes place Saturday, March 8 from 2 – 5 pm at the Wiikwemkoong Arena upstairs hall. Light refreshments. All are welcome, so come hear this beautiful language in a creative way. Then hear them again in perpetuity on Spotify – Nawewin Gamik podcasts. An artistic project that is language preservation in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, 365 Jingles was produced with the generous support of the Canada Council for the Arts. For further information contact Tracy Cleland, Nawewin Gamik president at 705-920-8597.