Travelling anglers remain important for local economies

Ottawa – With international travel off the schedule for another summer, MP Carol Hughes is reminding people of the safe and healthy vacation options available in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing and the critical role travelling anglers have played in the region.

Hughes feels the way Canadians spent their leisure time and dollars last summer was no fluke and noted that sport fishing was already growing in popularity before people were searching for safe, socially distanced activities.

“Last summer Canadians headed outdoors with enthusiasm. Proof can be seen in increased sales for domestic fishing licenses,” said Hughes. “This was in addition to growth in angling through outreach from entities like the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters or Ontario Women Anglers who increase and celebrate diversity in sport fishing.”

Hughes pointed to the critical connection between anglers and the economy.

“As in other years these fishers proved critical to local economies, and with the American border remaining closed, many Mom and Pop businesses are banking on domestic demand for the season ahead,” said Hughes.

As restrictions ease, one place Hughes wants anglers to consider is Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing which offers a new fishing adventure around every corner.

“From tiny streams, to the productive bays of Great Lakes Huron and Superior, the region has no end of opportunity for anglers of all abilities and is ready to host them at exclusive American Plan lodges, housekeeping cabins, campgrounds, and more,” said Hughes. “Whether it’s for the trip of a lifetime or a weekend getaway, once you give this part of Ontario a try, you’ll be hooked.”