Manitoulin Leadership Committee asks Islanders to be please be kind, considerate

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Co-ordination Committee met for its biweekly meeting on May 4.

In a press release following the meeting, the leadership reminded residents that rapid testing for COVID-19 is available through the Manitoulin Health Centre, through the assessment centres. Results are available as soon as 15 minutes after the test is done.

The leaders are thankful to the Island’s healthcare workers, as they have showed kindness and professionalism throughout the entire pandemic. It is exciting to see vaccine eligibility ramp up more quickly than expected. Please check both the Ontario government website and the Public Health Sudbury District website to ensure you are kept up-to-date on vaccine news.

The leaders also remind everyone to be compassionate and kind to one another, as individuals are facing different challenges and COVID-19 restrictions depending on their circumstances. For example, someone may be permitted to use the boat launch because they can only reach their home via water transportation.

The committee will continue to meet bi-weekly. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 18.