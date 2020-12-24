Tremendous community support for Manitoulin Family Resources food drive

MINDEMOYA—The Manitoulin community has again responded in tremendous fashion this year to support individuals and families over the Christmas holidays.

“Our community is absolutely wonderful to us,” stated Marnie Hall, executive director of Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR), in regards to the community support that was provided for the MFR Christmas food basket and toy drive this year.

“The food basket program is going very well,” Ms. Hall told the Recorder last Friday. “We have provided food baskets to 988 households (around Manitoulin Island) and baskets are still going out today.”

Ms. Hall noted that due to COVID-19 protocols, the food basket items were received and then put together and sent out at both the Mindemoya Missionary Church and the Mindemoya Curling Club. She pointed out that with COVID-19, a limit of 10 volunteers was allowed in each building at any time.

“The baskets are still going out today,” said Ms. Hall, “and we will still be able to provide baskets. If people need access to a basket they can call and provide a self-referral and we will assist them. They can call and leave a message with Denise at 705-368-3400 extension 243 or the food bank at extension 242.”

“The demand for the baskets was high again this year, although the number is lower than the final total of last year,” continued Ms. Hall. “But we also see a few more requests prior to Christmas, as people’s situation changes.”

“We again received a lot of support from the community; it’s been different because we have had to be limited on the number of volunteers we had in the buildings at one time and having to physical distance. But everyone has been great,” said Ms. Hall. “We will also be receiving food items from drives being held today and tomorrow, and we will be able to use these food items for the next few months. The need is there, and while we don’t k now exactly how things will be after Christmas, we’ll be ready to provide help to the community.”

This past Saturday the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police held a stuff-a-cruiser event for the food bank, while representatives of McDougall Fuels presented Ms. Hall and MFR’s Manitoulin Food Bank with a donation of $5,000.