Trial date set for suspended chief of police

WIIKWEMKOONG—Suspended chief of police for Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) Terry McCaffrey will go to trial next March. Mr. McCaffrey is scheduled for a one week trial from March 14 to March 18, 2022. The date was set at a virtual hearing on June 1.

Mr. McCaffrey was hired in 2018, bringing more than 22 years of First Nations policing service across Canada to his role as chief of police for WTPS. He was charged with one count of sexual assault by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigations Branch in January of this year. An investigation had been launched after an individual came forward about an incident that had occurred in 2019.

Legal representation for the accused previously stated that “Mr. McCaffrey is presumed innocent and will be pleading not guilty to these allegations. We will be vigorously defending this matter and look forward to the truth coming out in a court of law.”

A publication ban is in place to prevent revealing information pertaining to the victim or their identity.