Tune in to Making the Transition – Finding your Way from Grade 8 to 9

Parents/guardians and students in Grades 7 and 8 are invited to tune in to a special presentation of “Making the Transition – Finding your way from Grade 8 to Grade 9” on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8 pm on Eastlink Community TV Channel 10.

The presentation, which will explore the changes, choices and challenges students face as they enter high school, will also air on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 5 pm and Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 5 pm.

“Transitioning from Grade 8 to Grade 9 is a big step in a young person’s life,” says Norm Blaseg, Director of Education for Rainbow District School Board. “With this presentation, we hope to provide students with relevant information to make informed decisions about their future.”

A number of topics will be discussed, including how to read timetables, how to choose courses, how to ease into a new school environment, what resources are available, and skills students need to be successful.

Viewers will also meet staff from various programs such as Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM), Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP), Dual Credits, Co-operative Education, Arts Education, Indigenous Education, French Immersion, 21st Century Learning and Special Education.

“It’s important that students take the time to explore all of their options,” says Director Blaseg. “Tune in to discover the many exciting opportunities that await students in Grade 9.”

To learn more, visit rainbowschools.ca. Click on Programs. Click on Secondary Education.