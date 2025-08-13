Two drivers arrested simultaneously for impaired operation at RIDE check

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two drivers simultaneously at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, at approximately 1:15 a.m., the Manitoulin OPP were conducting a RIDE check on Highway 6 near Old Webbwood Road in Espanola, when two separate vehicles came through at nearly the same time.

The first vehicle was found to contain open alcohol. Following further investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

The second vehicle arrived shortly after, and a roadside breath test was administered using an Approved Screening Device (ASD). As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

The first driver, Shining Eagle MEMNOOK, 27-years-old from Massey, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The second driver, Kyle POLLETT, 27-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Novice driver – B.A.C above zero

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on September 8, 2025.

This incident highlights the importance of RIDE checks and in promoting road safety. The fact that two drivers were arrested for impaired operation at the same RIDE check suggests that impaired driving continues to be a concern on our roads. Road safety initiatives and RIDE checks play an important role in identifying and addressing such risks before serious consequences occur. The OPP reminds the public that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.