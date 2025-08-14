YVONNE THERESA BONDI

(nee Marchildon)

January 6, 1938 – July 31, 2025

Yvonne passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya on Thursday, July 31, 2025, surrounded with great love by her family. Yvonne was the much loved and devoted wife of Sam (Salvadore) Bondi for 63 wonderful and exciting years. Yvonne will be greatly missed and never forgotten by her children, Michael (Wendy White), Michelle (Steve Hart), Steven (Rhonda Smarch), Matthew (Marilena Muto), infant Charles Andre (predeceased), Danielle (predeceased) and Owen (Debbie Gagnon). They have 12 beautiful grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Yvonne had seven siblings, John, Eleanor and Marc (all predeceased), as well as Raymond, Paul, Denis and Marie Guagliani. She will also be fondly remembered by her much-loved sister-in-law Nina Bondi. Yvonne loved people, especially if they curled or golfed. She was an avid sportsperson who loved to be outdoors and would tackle just about any sport she might be challenged with. She loved the many children who she provided daycare for and fostered. Her love of family and the love she received from her family, were her greatest joys. She was a very community-minded person and volunteered at her church, curling club, figure skating club, minor hockey and Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary. Being raised on a farm, Yvonne knew the meaning of hard work and never backed away from a challenge. Every task was taken seriously and was given her best effort whether it was operating a tourist resort or managing the gift shop at the Mindemoya Pharmacy. The family would also like to express our great appreciation to the administration and staff of the Wikwemikong Nursing Home and Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya who all provided such wonderful care for Yvonne during her illness. In memory of Yvonne’s love for colourful clothing, we would encourage you to dress in that fashion! Family and friends gathered at Our Lady of Canada Roman Catholic Church for visitation on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 from 2 to 5 pm. The funeral mass was on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 11 am. Interment followed in the Mindemoya Cemetery. A luncheon followed at the Mindemoya Curling Club. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial charitable donations to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary, Mindemoya Curling Club or Community Living Manitoulin as you see fit.Arrangements are handled by Island Funeral Home, Little Current. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.