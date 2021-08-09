Two Gore Bay men charged following alcohol-fueled argument

(GORE BAY, ON)- On August 5th, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services responded to an assault on Water Street in the Town of Gore Bay.

Investigation determined, two individuals had consumed alcohol and an argument ensued resulting in the two people assaulting each other. Both parties had edged weapons resulting in one of the individuals receiving a cut to the face.

As a result, a 42 year old man from Gore Bay was charged with:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

A 38 years old man from Gore Bay was charged with:

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC

Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Gore Bay on August 6th, 2021.