Two Manitoulin Secondary School runners to compete in Canadian championship

MANITOULIN—Two Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs cross-country runners will be taking part in the Canadian National Cross-Country Championships. Both Maren Kasunich and Xavier Mara will be competing in the Nationals […]

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at services@manitoulin.com or call 705-368-2744.