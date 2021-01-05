Two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoulin District

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin District, which covers the area of Manitoulin Island to Whitefish River First Nation, is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 5, according to Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

The Expositor has learned that the two cases are part of a family unit on the Island. An infant in this family has also tested positive and is currently undergoing treatment at SickKids in Toronto.

Tuesday’s cases bring the COVID-19 case count for Manitoulin District to 15 since the pandemic’s spring start.

Greater Sudbury also reported four new cases of COVID-19 today, a number that has been steadily climbing over the last week. Greater Sudbury’s total number of cases sits at 263 while the Sudbury District, which did not see an increase on Tuesday, sits at 16 cases since the pandemic began.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and follow the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.

Visit Manitoulin.com for more information on the status of cases on Manitoulin as information becomes available.