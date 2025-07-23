US and Canadian boaters’ friendships remain strong at the Great Lakes Cruising Club banquet

PORT OF LITTLE CURRENT—One of the final events of the Great Lakes Cruising Club’s (GLCC) Rendezvous —their 60th—was the banquet held at the NEMI Community Recreation Centre on Wednesday evening, July 16. There was no disparity in evidence, nothing but congenial conversation and laughter between those who travelled from the States and those boaters from Canada. The first item on the agenda at the dinner was the singing first of the Star Spangled Banner and next, O Canada—both anthems were sung loud and proud by all in attendance.

Roy Eaton gave a toast to the Great Lakes Cruising Club (GLCC), saying how he always promotes the GLCC whenever he is asked to speak – the many benefits of becoming a member, and the great friendships that form in coming together. “Ladies and gentlemen, will you please rise and toast with me the Great Lakes Cruising Club, and while you’re still standing, lets toast to friendships,” Mr. Eaton said. The invocation was given by Fleet Chaplain Nelson Stone, and Jib Turner gave a welcome to all present.

The dinner was provided by Brystons on the Park, in Sudbury. “We had to get them,” said Jib Turner, because we wore out the caterers for the last two days here on the Island.” There was a choice of roast chicken, stuffed with goat cheese or local baked pickerel with a panko Parmesan crust. Neither choice was the wrong choice, the meal was excellent either way.

Past Commodore Doug Jackson, Commodore Joe McKeown, Vice Commodore Craig Shantz, Rear Commodore Rob, Hillman, Past Commodore Chuck Mead, Judge Advocate Stephen Selznick and others on the Bridge.

Awards followed the dinner and the first went to Karen Riley and Bernie Coyne, winners of the Pico sailboat races. The second award was for the cornhole competition, and it was presented to Norman Powell and Joe Riley. There were plaques awarded to those who travelled the farthest by water: Norman and Jody Powell were third place winners, travelling a distance of 498 nautical miles from Holland, Michigan; second place went to Maria Redson and Ken Hurst for travelling 532 nautical miles from Michigan City, Indiana; and first place in the longest distance travelled by water went to Lynn Squire and Bernie Coyne, 731 nautical miles from Portland, Maine.

There were speeches that followed the awards and NEMI Mayor Al MacNevin was among them. He thanked the Turners and their committee for all their hard work and then went on to say, “We are on the traditional territory of the Anishinaabe, particularly the Odawa, the Ojibwe and the Potawatomi clans. And we work together on Manitoulin as municipalities and First Nations communities.” And for a laugh, he added, “We also play really dirty sometimes, when we play hockey.” He concluded his talk by presenting a certificate of congratulations to Commodore Joe McKeown for the 60th anniversary of the GLCC. Mr. Turner reiterated something Mayor MacNevin said, thanking CAO Dave Williamson and his team. “Our town staff have been phenomenal,” he said. “They’re watering the flowers at 7:30 in the morning, picking up garbage, helping everybody all the way through it. Dave, you and your team deserve a lot of credit.”

George Williamson provided music for the evening as the meal ended and again, once the awards and speeches were finished. As the evening came to an end, the rain began to fall – gently at first, and then heavily, violently at times and endlessly it seemed. Not a pleasant send off for the fleet on Thursday morning, but the planning committee had done their best…and boaters know better than anyone, the weather will not be controlled. In every other respect, it was a job well done.

by Margery Frisch