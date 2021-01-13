Weather advisory: Freezing drizzle possible overnight

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Freezing drizzle has been observed across the area. Multiple reports of icy roads and sidewalks have been received.

Patchy freezing drizzle may be mixed with light snow at times, and is expected to continue tonight into tomorrow morning.

The risk of freezing drizzle will slowly diminish tomorrow morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.