Wiikwemkoong band councillor Gilbert Pitawanakwat resigns seat

WIIKWEMKOONG—Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory councillor Gilbert Pitawanakwat has resigned.

Wiikwemkoong Ogimaa Kwe Rachel Manitowabi in a letter to the community posted February 2 wrote, “On behalf of Wiikwemkoong council and Wiikwemkoong Debendaagzijik, I am informing our community that Councillor Gilbert Pitawanakwat has submitted his resignation from his role as Wiikwemkoong band councillor.”

“Gilbert will continue with his other community roles and responsibilities and will dedicate his time and focus on these various ventures,” said Ogimaa Kwe Manitowabi. “Since he was elected to Wiikwemkoong council in August 2022, Gilbert has been an active councillor, attending various community meetings and initiatives.”

“He has shared his insights, historical knowledge of community and continually reminded us all of the importance of Anishinaabemowin and our culture, to be proud as Anishinabek,” continued Ogimaa Kwe Manitowabi.

“His contribution on council and to Wiikwemkoong is very much appreciated,” continued Ogimaa Kwe Manitowabi who said council and administration and the community, “wish him health, wellness and happiness in his departure from council. We appreciated his knowledge, his humility and wise counsel at the leadership table.”

Ogimaa Kwe explained as well, “as of today, council has decided to continue with the remaining 11 councillors, and we will not proceed with a special election. Please join myself and council in saying Chi Miigwech to Gilbert and in wishing him all the best that life has to offer.”